Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.