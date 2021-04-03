Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

