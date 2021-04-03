Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 16,568 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

