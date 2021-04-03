Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

