Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

