Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

