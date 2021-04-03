Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

