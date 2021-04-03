Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $9.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

VET opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

