Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

