ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their sell rating on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.