Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 28,300 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

