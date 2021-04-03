Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,200 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 527,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

