Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $270,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

