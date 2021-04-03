Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $25,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

