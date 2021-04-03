Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $256,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

