Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.