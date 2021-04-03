Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.