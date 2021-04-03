Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 273.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

