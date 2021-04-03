Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 439,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fiserv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.