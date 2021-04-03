Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 131,224 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) by 1,016.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.