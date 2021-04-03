Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 7,401 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CURE opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

