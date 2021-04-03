Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 142,859 Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Qell Acquisition by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,048,000.

OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

