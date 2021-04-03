Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

