Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.