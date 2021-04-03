Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,102 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

