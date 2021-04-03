Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.27 Million in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Village Farms International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFF. Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

