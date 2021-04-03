Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.