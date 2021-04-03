Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,834 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

KTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

