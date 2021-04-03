Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 273.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.