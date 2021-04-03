Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 36,289 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,289 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.