Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 5,324 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,399 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Yelp worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

