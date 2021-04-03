W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $205,517.53 and approximately $71,372.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

