Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.32.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

