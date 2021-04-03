Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 3.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.22. 65,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,665,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

