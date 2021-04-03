Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.