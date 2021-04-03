Walleye Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,406,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

