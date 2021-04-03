Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GKOS opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

