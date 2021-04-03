Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

