Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

