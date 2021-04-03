Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,819,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

DUNEU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.