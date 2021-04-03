Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.36 and its 200-day moving average is €46.75.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.