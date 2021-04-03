Warburg Research Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR GMM opened at €25.80 ($30.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.49 and a 200-day moving average of €20.22. Grammer has a 1-year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of €27.00 ($31.76). The firm has a market cap of $390.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Get Grammer alerts:

About Grammer

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.