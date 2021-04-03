Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) Insider Purchases £250,000 in Stock

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The company has a market capitalization of £548.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

