Washington Federal, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

