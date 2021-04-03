Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

WVE stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.