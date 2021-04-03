Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

WVE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

