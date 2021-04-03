WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. WaykiChain has a market cap of $84.87 million and $11.37 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00054207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00680802 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028129 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

