WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

