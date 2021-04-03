Wedbush Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

