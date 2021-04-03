Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $691.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

